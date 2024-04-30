Create New Account
Tony Byker - 'Morgellons Skies'
Tony Byker
6 Subscribers
21 views
Published 13 hours ago

From the album ‘Metatron’

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n



MORGELLONS SKIES

And you know it must be true

Cos you heard it on the news

The agenda’s good for you

Because it’s sanctioned by the Jews

And Morgellons skies rain down

And the aether’s melancholy cries

Why would they lie ?

The same old cliches everytime

Just realise this circus filled with clowns

People choose drown

Demons all around

Walk around with eyes so glazed

Like a zombie in a haze

Bow down to the master race

Endowed

Keywords
unnwotranshumanwefscamdemicconvid1984the-great-resetcoviet-union4th-industrial-revolutionclotshot death jab

