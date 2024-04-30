Tony Byker - 'Morgellons Skies'

From the album ‘Metatron’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n
MORGELLONS SKIES
And you know it must be true
Cos you heard it on the news
The agenda’s good for you
Because it’s sanctioned by the Jews
And Morgellons skies rain down
And the aether’s melancholy cries
Why would they lie ?
The same old cliches everytime
Just realise this circus filled with clowns
People choose drown
Demons all around
Walk around with eyes so glazed
Like a zombie in a haze
Bow down to the master race
Endowed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.