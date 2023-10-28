Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOVERNMENTS PUSH FORWARD ON DIGITAL ID’S
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
525 Subscribers
113 views
Published 21 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/governments-push-forward-on-digital-ids/

The global push to switch populations onto digital ID’s has far-reaching implications of government surveillance, debanking financial controls, and forced Agenda 2030 compliance. Where are we at currently and where are we going?

POSTED: October 20, 2023

Keywords
agenda2030digitalidgovernmentsurveillance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket