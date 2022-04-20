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Russian Babes Dance Lambada, You Won’t See This On MSM Ukraine War News
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1677 views • April 20, 2022
Russian Babes Dance Lambada, You Won’t See This On MSM Ukraine War
Something different in the war torn region,
Enuff bad trashing talking about Russians.
original posting here,
Lambada 2016 Deep House REMIX | Kaoma 2016 Luigi D.J 3.0
https://youtu.be/_ymQNyAsX4U
https://youtu.be/q3-zUEAMh2U?list=RDq3-zUEAMh2U
choreography, DQH Fraules, Elena Yatkina
https://www.celebsages.com/elena-yatkina/
https://www.facebook.com/elena.yatkina
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fraules_Dance_Centre
Kaoma - Lambada (Official Video) 1989 HD
https://youtu.be/iyLdoQGBchQ
Something different in the war torn region,
Enuff bad trashing talking about Russians.
original posting here,
Lambada 2016 Deep House REMIX | Kaoma 2016 Luigi D.J 3.0
https://youtu.be/_ymQNyAsX4U
https://youtu.be/q3-zUEAMh2U?list=RDq3-zUEAMh2U
choreography, DQH Fraules, Elena Yatkina
https://www.celebsages.com/elena-yatkina/
https://www.facebook.com/elena.yatkina
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fraules_Dance_Centre
Kaoma - Lambada (Official Video) 1989 HD
https://youtu.be/iyLdoQGBchQ
Keywords
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