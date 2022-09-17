ANOTHER BBC RADIO HOST KILLED BY VAXX INDUCED STROKE

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan dies suddenly aged 61 💉🪦 #FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly (September 2022)
Tributes are being paid to BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster Kim Lenaghan who passed away suddenly aged 61.
She has been described as a "ray of sunshine".
The presenter worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own weekend show.
Her long broadcast career spanned many roles across both news and programming.
Mirrored - boot camp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.