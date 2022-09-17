Create New Account
ANOTHER BBC RADIO HOST KILLED BY VAXX INDUCED STROKE
Published 2 months ago
BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan dies suddenly aged 61 💉🪦 #FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly (September 2022)

Tributes are being paid to BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster Kim Lenaghan who passed away suddenly aged 61.

She has been described as a "ray of sunshine".

The presenter worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own weekend show.

Her long broadcast career spanned many roles across both news and programming.

deathvaxxkim lenaghanbbc radio ulster

