Satanic Music Industry Exposed
Christian Video Vault
This video reveals the less spoken of satanic bent of popular musicians throughout the decades. From Katy Perry and Adam Levine, to the Beatles and Elvis, this video covers a wide range of popular artists and their hidden darker side.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.