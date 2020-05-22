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Doctor WHO Fully Explained: Pt 1 The multiple Whoniversis and Amelia/Amy being same but diffrent.
Krigarnooben
Krigarnooben
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3 views • May 22, 2020
Seemingly crazy rambling that should make some sense in the end of the episode and thus begin build an complete expliantion of ALL of Doctor Who.

This video requires knowledge of atleast "NEW WHO" to begin make sense in any way.

It is worth go thru if you are a WHOVIAN and want to understand whats been goin on in Doctor WHO. (before you die)....

This is only a first video: More evidence in later videos will make it a clear cut case that what I am pointing at really is what is whats been goin on hidden right before our eyes in the show.

And thus the crazy ramblings will not be crazy ramblings when you see what I see...

Other then that this is an :

Raw uncut video.
Keywords
showspacetimetvtheoryexplaineddoctor who
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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