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Ukrainian Azov Nazi's Militarize Young Children - Pure Evil
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775 views • March 20, 2022
The Azov are very much like the Nazi's of Hitler's Germany and extremist Muslims. Due to their spiritual ignorance, they teach their children from a very young age to hate their fellow man. This is not God's way. “But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were drowned in the depth of the sea. ~ Matthew 18:6
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