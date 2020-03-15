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Top Lawyer: Trump May Destroy Civil Liberties With Interstate Travel Ban
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65 views • March 15, 2020
Norm Pattis joins Tom Pappert and Alex Jones live via Skype to break down what the new, interstate travel ban that President Trump is currently considering would mean for Americans' civil liberties.
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