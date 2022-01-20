Asian Woman Pushed to Her Death in Front of Oncoming Train in NYC, Man Arrested

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16/01/2022 The suspect, 61 yo Simon Martial, was accused of fatally shoving a subway rider onto the tracks, who was killed by an oncoming train. The victim was known as a 40 yo asian woman who was waiting for the train and had nothing to do with the suspect. Anti-asian incidents seem to be more common for the last year and half in the community.