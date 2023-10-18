Create New Account
LIVE DR JANE RUBY AT THE REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR MIAMI 101323
Published 18 hours ago

Dr. Jane Ruby


Oct 17, 2023


Dr. Jane Ruby speaks LIVE at Clay Clark and General Michael Flynn's Reawaken America Tour at the Trump Doral Miami, FL

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane


