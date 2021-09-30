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Self-idolatry - The Seduction of Christianity Audio Book - Chapter Thirteen
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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10 views • September 30, 2021
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The Bible clearly states that a great Apostasy must occur before Christ's second coming. Today, Christians are being deceived by a worldview more subtle and seductive than any before. What are the dangers in the growing acceptance and practice of:

* Positive and possibility thinking
* Healing of memories
* Self-help philosophies
* Holistic medicine

The seduction of Christianity will not appear as a frontal assault or oppression of our religious beliefs. Instead, it will come as the latest fashionable philosophies offering to make us happier, healthier, better educated, and even more spiritual. A compelling look at the times in which we live and a clear call to every believer to choose between the original and the counterfeit.

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bibleseductiondave huntberean callta mcmahon
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