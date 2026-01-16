John Michael Chambers sits down with Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes—psychologist, former Trump transition team member, and current Department of Defense task force advisor—for a deep dive into the strategic, psychological, and financial battles shaping our world.





Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes pulls back the curtain on:





🔹 The Venezuela Operation: How the takedown of Maduro was a precision strike against a global web of drug cartels, financial corruption, and foreign influence—and why it’s all connected to the Crown Corporation, central banks, and centuries of British imperial control.





🔹 The Birth of Financial Sovereignty: Trump’s moves to dismantle the Federal Reserve and IRS aren’t isolated actions—they’re part of a centuries-long war to free the U.S. from debt slavery and restore a gold-backed, sovereign economy.





🔹 The Psychological Awakening: How lockdowns and election fraud exposed the lies, woke the public, and created a voter base that no longer cares about political ideology—only truth and accountability.





🔹 Justice Outside the Courts: Why military tribunals (JAG ships worldwide, Gitmo media center) are the real path to justice—and why expecting arrests in a corrupt judicial system is a distraction.





🔹 The Spiderweb Strategy: Trump isn’t playing chess—he’s dismantling a global spiderweb of control, piece by piece, from the City of London and the Vatican to D.C. and beyond.





Dr. Halper also shares her journey from clinical psychology to competitive powerlifting to geopolitical strategy—and why faith in God and trust in Trump’s team are the only anchors we need in this spiritual war.





“We are winning. Watch what unfolds—don’t get trapped in your own expectations.”





