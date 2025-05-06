Russian troops' work on Ukrainian USVs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The footage shows the work of Russian servicemen in repelling the attack of unmanned surface vessels. The video demonstrates a USV with a surface-to-air missile system installed on it.
This video clearly shows how effective landing craft with machine guns are against such targets. So we have the means to counter USVs, and we also have trained specialists.
Source @rusich_army
