NARRATIVE IMPLOSION: GERMAN AUTHORITIES REPORT MOST OMICRON CASES AMONG VACCCINATED

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Germany's official government health authority reported last week that 90 plus percent of new Omicron variant cases are among vaccinated individuals, obliterating the long-repeated claim that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Other narratives are also crumbling - former FDA head Scott Gottlieb says cloth masks are useless. What will the covid authoritarians do next?