Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Global Relevance - FOR ALL OF US - of the globalist Hamas/Israel False Flag, That was NOT ONLY ALLOWED to happen, but was PURPOSELY DESIGNED to happen!
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published a day ago

Rothschild's Israel has some of the most sophisticated military equipment and surveillance technology in the world, including the Iron Dome missile defense system and its fence. How did it all just fail? Who had the power to downgrade the usual security measures?

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Break Your Chains, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble and Odysee.


israelpalestinenwoww3new world ordergazahamasgreat resetglobalist false flag

