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Q Latest | TEMPLE Earth-Grid Control | V Steganography | DC & Jesuit CAUSISTRY Parasite MEME NETWORK
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72 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/28/2019 to YouTube►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
For a primer of the research conducted in this video, and context for some of the topics discussed, see my other work on:
1. The Pentagonal Earth Grid Network: https://youtu.be/rsb7tlcAyFM
2. The Temple Grid Network: https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
3. The DC Parasite Network: https://youtu.be/CeEqzaMIr1E (PART 1); https://youtu.be/mUdgehV5h5k (PART 2)
4. The Hijacking of the Grid Network w/ Memes: https://youtu.be/gXWWyzHqg_k
5. The Earth Grid’s Response to Solar Forcing: https://youtu.be/ufm7FYSxRt4
RESOURCES:
Rulers of Evil (full book PDF): https://www.granddesignexposed.com/pdf/ROEpdf.pdf
Graham Hancock – America Before: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/america-before-graham-hancock/1129285370?ean=9781250243737#/
Fasces of Roman Pontif: https://www.quora.com/In-the-US-House-of-Representatives-why-are-there-maces-on-the-wall-behind-the-Speakers-podium
Mind Control Techniques to be Aware of: https://psychologia.co/mind-control-techniques/
Noam Chomsky’s 5 Media Filters: https://prruk.org/noam-chomsky-the-five-filters-of-the-mass-media-machine/
Steganography - the Art of Hiding Data: https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/c373/335761582fdfd3978955d23358f04c430d8a.pdf
Steganography: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Enthymeme: https://literarydevices.net/enthymeme/
Memetics – the Science of Information Viruses: http://www.nancho.net/memes/infoviru.html
Council of Nicea: https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/council-of-nicaea-concludes
Cesare Borgia & Jesus’ likeness meme: https://www.thevintagenews.com/2019/01/12/modern-image-of-jesus/
Franz Mesmer & Hypnotism/Magentism: http://mentalfloss.com/article/500464/franz-anton-mesmer-man-who-invented-hypnotism
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
For a primer of the research conducted in this video, and context for some of the topics discussed, see my other work on:
1. The Pentagonal Earth Grid Network: https://youtu.be/rsb7tlcAyFM
2. The Temple Grid Network: https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
3. The DC Parasite Network: https://youtu.be/CeEqzaMIr1E (PART 1); https://youtu.be/mUdgehV5h5k (PART 2)
4. The Hijacking of the Grid Network w/ Memes: https://youtu.be/gXWWyzHqg_k
5. The Earth Grid’s Response to Solar Forcing: https://youtu.be/ufm7FYSxRt4
RESOURCES:
Rulers of Evil (full book PDF): https://www.granddesignexposed.com/pdf/ROEpdf.pdf
Graham Hancock – America Before: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/america-before-graham-hancock/1129285370?ean=9781250243737#/
Fasces of Roman Pontif: https://www.quora.com/In-the-US-House-of-Representatives-why-are-there-maces-on-the-wall-behind-the-Speakers-podium
Mind Control Techniques to be Aware of: https://psychologia.co/mind-control-techniques/
Noam Chomsky’s 5 Media Filters: https://prruk.org/noam-chomsky-the-five-filters-of-the-mass-media-machine/
Steganography - the Art of Hiding Data: https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/c373/335761582fdfd3978955d23358f04c430d8a.pdf
Steganography: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Enthymeme: https://literarydevices.net/enthymeme/
Memetics – the Science of Information Viruses: http://www.nancho.net/memes/infoviru.html
Council of Nicea: https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/council-of-nicaea-concludes
Cesare Borgia & Jesus’ likeness meme: https://www.thevintagenews.com/2019/01/12/modern-image-of-jesus/
Franz Mesmer & Hypnotism/Magentism: http://mentalfloss.com/article/500464/franz-anton-mesmer-man-who-invented-hypnotism
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