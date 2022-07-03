BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

InfoWars - Jon Bowne - Biden's Occupation Unleashes America's Wrath - 7-02-2022
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
562 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
271 views • July 03, 2022

The mass formation psychosis is strong over the United States. How else can you explain the continued dominance of a vaccine industry that has murdered thousands. In cahoots with an anti American media machine that has forwarded the great lie and is now waging it upon babies and children.

This is the Liberal World Order foisted upon us by our self serving occupier in chief globalist tool and New World Order zealot Joe Biden.

And as the Constitution ignoring occupier continues to split the Country by feeding it into the clutches of Marxism. The walls are closing in on the remaining 932 days of Biden’s occupation with an approval rating of 39%. As a Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey found that 71 percent of respondents polled do not think Biden should run for a second term.

A University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics poll reveals that 28% of voters felt it might soon be necessary “to take up arms against the government”,” according to the data one-third of Republicans – including 45% of “strong Republicans – hold this belief about taking up arms. 35% of independent voters, and 20% of Democrats, also agreed, according to the poll.

And as inflation reaches a record 40 year high.Stock Markets Posted the Worst First Half of a Year in Over Five Decades. While the failing Social Security system is set to rise in 2023 by 11% due to the cost of living.

Meanwhile Biden mumbles about carving out the filibuster in order to codify roe vs wade into law. But the occupier in chief faces a historical midterm pummeling making it impossible for for his dictatorship to thrive. ~Jon Bowne

Keywords
infowarsamericaindependence daywaronjon bownebidens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy