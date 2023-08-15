Create New Account
Ukrainian column instantly destroyed as entering the center of Urozháinoye
The Prisoner
The vehicles column with infantry of Armed Forces of Ukraine was directly destroyed as it entered the center of Urozháinoye on Vremievsky ledge in South Donetsk. All the vehicles were struck by the explosions which caused heavy losses and ultimately failed in their attempt to take the southern section of Urozháinoye, which was still under Russian forces control.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
afuurozhainoyevremievsky ledge

