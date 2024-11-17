11.17.24 Cider Sunday: Aldi's Wicked Grove Pearsecco 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 5.0 for the ABV with 0 IBUs and the SRM is a light 4.
Clean, crisp and well balanced between sweet and tart this is a nice easy drinker.
Wicked Grove is making some headway in the cider marketplace.
Hopefully they'll expand beyond just the base varietals.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us
Skal!
E.
