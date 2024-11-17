11.17.24 Cider Sunday: Aldi's Wicked Grove Pearsecco 5.0/5*

Running 5.0 for the ABV with 0 IBUs and the SRM is a light 4.

Clean, crisp and well balanced between sweet and tart this is a nice easy drinker.

Wicked Grove is making some headway in the cider marketplace.

Hopefully they'll expand beyond just the base varietals.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

