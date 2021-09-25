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DAVID DuBYNE ~ “Agenda 2030 Vs. Adapt 2030: Mini Ice Age ~ Grand Solar Minimum” [Age Of Truth TV]
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659 views • September 25, 2021
PREMIERE!!! - DAVID DuBYNE ~ on AGE OF TRUTH TV - TODAY !!!
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
“Agenda 2030 Vs. Adapt 2030: Mini Ice ~ Grand Solar Minimum” [Age Of Truth TV]
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29th - 2021
10 PM CET (22.00 Central European Time)
9.00 PM UK (21.00 hours - United Kingdom)
4 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
1 PM PDT (US Western Time)
04 AM AEST (Sydney Australia)
CAN THIS REALLY BE THE TRUTH……????
The fascinating DAVID DuBYNE joins AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander for an in-depth, eye-opening, intense and quite controversial interview on everything under the sun, and above……..
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
BIO:
DAVID DuBYNE is the creator of the ADAPT 2030 Mini Ice Age 2105-2035 video series and Mini Ice Age Conversations Podcast was a former coffee buyer in N.E Myanmar around Pyin Oo Lwin and when coffee farmers told of cold weather damage to plants with top leaf kill, decreased bean density and the need to over plant by 13-14% to balance cold damage and die off in the farms, I went looking for answers.
David was a full CO2 warming believer, so it seemed strange that there was cold damage so near the equator in the country formerly known as Burma. I began to look for answers and it didn’t take long to find evidence that the Sun drives our climate and we are heading into another Grand Solar Minimum with profound effects on global food production. This stark realization that food is the base for society and by 2023 there will be global food shortages, at that point I had two choices, lie to myself and go back to sleep or bring truth forward.
For more on DAVID DuBYNE:
Website: http://www.oilseedcrops.org
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
“Agenda 2030 Vs. Adapt 2030: Mini Ice ~ Grand Solar Minimum” [Age Of Truth TV]
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29th - 2021
10 PM CET (22.00 Central European Time)
9.00 PM UK (21.00 hours - United Kingdom)
4 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
1 PM PDT (US Western Time)
04 AM AEST (Sydney Australia)
CAN THIS REALLY BE THE TRUTH……????
The fascinating DAVID DuBYNE joins AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander for an in-depth, eye-opening, intense and quite controversial interview on everything under the sun, and above……..
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
BIO:
DAVID DuBYNE is the creator of the ADAPT 2030 Mini Ice Age 2105-2035 video series and Mini Ice Age Conversations Podcast was a former coffee buyer in N.E Myanmar around Pyin Oo Lwin and when coffee farmers told of cold weather damage to plants with top leaf kill, decreased bean density and the need to over plant by 13-14% to balance cold damage and die off in the farms, I went looking for answers.
David was a full CO2 warming believer, so it seemed strange that there was cold damage so near the equator in the country formerly known as Burma. I began to look for answers and it didn’t take long to find evidence that the Sun drives our climate and we are heading into another Grand Solar Minimum with profound effects on global food production. This stark realization that food is the base for society and by 2023 there will be global food shortages, at that point I had two choices, lie to myself and go back to sleep or bring truth forward.
For more on DAVID DuBYNE:
Website: http://www.oilseedcrops.org
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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