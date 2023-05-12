James Madison vs a Central Bank Digital Currency

States and individuals can stop a CBDC. It’s going to take hard work - and good strategy. The latter, we’ve got from the “father of the Constitution” - who gave us a four-step blueprint to stop federal programs without relying on the federal government to magically limit its own power.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 12, 2023
