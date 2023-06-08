Dr.SHIVA: The Swarm HOW the Few Control the Many. What WE Do to Break Free.

MIKE ADAMS IS PART OF THIS SWARM A DUMB ESTABLISHMENT GRIFTER WHO PROFITS FROM THE LEFT/RIGHT DIVIDE THATS WHY HE PROMOTES DEMONRAT RFK AND HOUSESLAVE VIVKA
@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The Swarm – HOW the Few Control the Many. What WE Do to Break Free.
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The Swarm – HOW the Few Control the Many. What WE Do to Break Free.
Full post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-policy-to-biology-why-medicine-shortages-in-america-part-two-gpos-bpms/
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals how insurance companies, GPOs, and Hospital administrators have colluded to creating artificial shortages and price gouging of important generic medicines, affecting the biology of millions of Americans.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
