Learning Experience; NOT Soon Forgotten

This ends a Series of approximately 30 parts- If you 'still do not fully understand' the connection to the Cov-19 Hoax and the most deadly 5G Frequencies then I suggest Two things;

First; If you have NOT seen and actually listened to this Series of my lecture; all parts are 'Posted', Then do so and any question you may have about 5G or Cov-19, will be explained to you in much detail so that you then can take part in 'any conversation' about 5G & Covid-19, Cell Towers Cell Poisoning etc. & etc.-

My only other suggestion is to continue to 'PARTY' until you feel something unseen taking your life-forces in a very warm and painful way and this will take just long enough for the victim to feel-it and as they awaken with the worst pain ever, as they get fast cooked, or mentally taken over no longer to know who you are or care, as you become amusement to the ones who did this to you-

My next series will Include the Masonic Order that Worships Lucifer as their god and creator, and how and why they use their free will to help those who target humanity- Sound interesting to you?? It will be- And this series is some of the most complete anywhere in short clips and videos- 'CHEERS'