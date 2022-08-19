Paul Joseph Watson: Sadiq Khan Blames Spate of Murders on Hot Weather

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Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones, is NOW available at the Infowars Store!
Pre-order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!