REVERSE Your ARTHRITIS. Dr. Bryan Ardis

Ardis on Flyover Conservatives. Nicotine turns OFF inflammation (It is an anti-inflammatory). Reduce your arthritis inflammation cascade with Nicotine. Rugby patches, nicnac.com, Lobelia Extract and nicotine rich vegetables. Start SLOWLY for first 1-2 weeks at 1 mg (milligram) per day.
Rugby Patches: https://www.amazon.com/Nicotine-Transdermal-System-Compare-Habitrol/dp/B0036LAE3I/
Lobelia Extract: https://www.hawaiipharm.com/lobelia-nonalc-extract
NicNac Lozenges: https://www.nicnac.com/
FULL PRESENTATION: Flyover Conservatives DR. BRYAN ARDIS - What you Don't Know about Nicotine could KILL You! Exposing the Lie. Revealing the Benefits. April 20, 2024 https://banned.video/watch?id=66240944a29e208a7c4ee0d3
More at www.TheDrArdisShow.com
Dr. Ardis Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/62bd777c-7080-4d96-b268-ba1362e2ce81?index=1
Why did the FDA LIE About NICOTINE in 1994? Pyrazines, the tobacco ADDITIVE is the addictive part in cigs. NWO-OverLord Connection. Dr. Bryan Ardis. https://www.brighteon.com/e8c70ccf-e143-4a15-9654-97d6554b321e
BIOGRAPHY
Bryan Ardis, D.C. is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist and a remarkable voice for health freedom. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. "I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
