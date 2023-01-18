THE ROOTS OF THE DEPOPULATION MOVEMENT

Del BigTree at the HighWire
January 17, 2023
From population bomb to false prophet, Ehrlich, and his protege John Holdren’s, book Ecoscience has a concerning passage about a bioweapon as a “solution” to overpopulation. Meanwhile, history shows Holdren lifted the moratorium on gain-of-function research less than two weeks before Trump's inauguration in 2017. Another data point to a troubling, ongoing investigation.
