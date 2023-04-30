War Is a Business- Sudan, Ukraine: Government & Organized Crime World News 4/30/23

Weekly World News Report- Neil Oliver lays out another amazing monologue, breaking down in simple words the tumultuous headlines grabbing our attention around the world. Ireland is set to pass one of the most restrictive anti-free-speech laws: merely possessing "hateful" material on your devices is enough to face prison time. Brits are gearing up to crown a new king while the drama-loving Prince Harry will play a very humbled part. This and much more as we take you around the world to discuss what's happening with global Conservatives and Christians. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/war-is-a-business/





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