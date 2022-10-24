Focus Group Drops Truth Bombs About January 6th On MSNBC 🔥
“It Looked A Lot Like Antifa To Me.”
“It Looked The Same As The Black Lives Matter Riots.”
“Antifa Infiltrated.”
“Our Administration Is Using It As Their Reichstag Fire.”
“I’m Pretty Sure I Saw Democratic Operatives Instigating People To Cross Barriers.”
