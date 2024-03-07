Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Careful With That AXE UKRAINE - Rural Ukraine vs. Mobilization - Better than Hollywood
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1006 Subscribers
866 views
Published Yesterday

Rural Ukraine vs. Mobilization.

Better than Hollywood.

Recruitment Fun in the Carpathian Mountains⚡️

 🎬 Zelensky's Henchmen want to forcibly recruit a cavalry squadron in #Chernovits region to fight Russian tanks in the Pole's style. The situation escalates when the clan leader in a yellow Lada Niva intervenes. After the Nazis have received their first thrashing, the Niva turns round and the lumberjacks attack the scum with axes, damaging the TCC's Volkswagen to boot.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket