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Prof. Dolores Cahill- How To Travel Freely within the Law - No Masks, No Tests, No Quarantining.
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861 views • February 15, 2021
Prof. Dolores Cahill - How do you travel without complying to corrupt Government policies?
Monica Smit asks Dolores Cahill how she travels internationally without wearing a mask, signing in, quarantining or taking a COVID test. Very interesting interview.
Monica Smit asks Dolores Cahill how she travels internationally without wearing a mask, signing in, quarantining or taking a COVID test. Very interesting interview.
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