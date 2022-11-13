Welcome To Proverbs Club.Righteous Lips Or Wicked Mouths.
Proverbs 10:32 (NIV).
32) The lips of the righteous know what finds favor,
but the mouth of the wicked only what is perverse.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous are respected for speaking the truth.
The Wicked can only offer what is wicked.
