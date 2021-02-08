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Tribute to Scott Richardson ALL IT TAKES IS ONE MAN TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION
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41 views • February 08, 2021
Read along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/02/scott-richardson.html
PG. Patriot Gallery. My Mother's darling German Irish Catholic words: It is wrong to take God's Name in Vain. Jesus would say : You say you are a Christian yet you don't obey the voice of God. You don't obey his spirit or his Word Jesus is the word of God. You have taken on the name of The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit. When you repented and are baptized in their name.
The very Spirit of God, Jesus Christ, My Father in Heaven WORDS: ALL IT TAKES IS ONE MAN TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION.
Men you are free from mind control.
With the Holy Spirit given wisdom and understanding of what that means. Definition.
God has given you power over all the power of the enemy nothing shall by any means harm you. The Constitution is the very Word of God in action and deed. It is power is the Power and authority of God's word
Men you are free from mind control. God has filled you with his Holy Spirit. God has poured out his spirit on all men!
Scott Richardson was an innocent man! He did no harm to anyone else! The Spirit of God is going to come in men and deliver them! Men are going to love their wives and children again. Be sober minded. Scott knew the loving power of God's love towards him. Scoot took good care of the Earth.
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us constitutionfarmohiocovenantpentecostfreemenscott richardsontake good care of the earthconvictdefending rightshighway 29 church of christpeter acts
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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