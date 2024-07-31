07.31.24 Morning Musings: Will Big Mike Be The October Surprise?

We've seen them drop Biden once he was no longer useful and the dementia mask was unveiled to the public. Now are they using Kamala as a stalking horse? Let her take the early heat and then kneecap her. Only to swap Big Mike in when there is no time for the Honeymoon Effect to wear off? I wouldn't put it past them. It's what I would do ;)

Be well my friends

Big 3

E.

All opinions are our own.

