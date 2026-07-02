Papacy and Catholics

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There is a fundamental theological rift between the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Papacy, which dates back to the Great Schism of 1054. While there is mutual respect, Orthodoxy rejects the Roman Catholic doctrines of papal supremacy and papal infallibility. Also there is a deep, ongoing ideological and theological rift in the Catholic Church between certain traditionalist groups and the papacy.