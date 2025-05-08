Please Support Our Sponsors!

Are you ready to travel to DC to MAHA?

With Patient First Coalition's Shannon Burns, senior advisor, & Doug Benns, advisory board co-chairman

This isn’t the first time Freedom Hub has platformed our friends at the above coalition, to discuss their big June conference at our nation’s capital. But as it gets organized, we’re anxious to hear what big names and sponsors they’ve attracted, and to hear about exhibitors and where our favorite Health Freedom issues might fit. Even if your Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) priority isn’t highlighted just yet by the conference organizers, shouldn’t you take advantage of discounted registration (1) to book your ticket?

Doug, Shannon and the other coalition principals formed their organization to give structure to the grassroots that would be needed for RFK to reverse the real epidemic, chronic disease. They already garnered media attention for the poll they commissioned to determine what MAHA reforms could actually pass a divided Congress. What they found would pass includes science that is unbiased, informed consent for patients on any health recommendation, and putting crony corporations on notice that they must endure accountability if they dare to harm Americans. For specific reforms to pass under those general poll results, the DC conference needs your attendance!

The conference itself has an arrangement that is state of the art. There will be breakouts and a centralized hub to meet all your favorite health reformers - including authors whose books you can get signed. Keynotes include Ron Johnson, the heroic senator who during Covid dared to organize hearings with the Frontline Doctors who questioned the Narrative Gatekeepers - and paid the price.

Cohost Frohman will be attending the DC conference, and will present his work with National Health Federation - the world’s oldest health freedom org. 600 attendees are expected, and hundreds will go to the Capitol to lobby MAHA. Learn why your attendance at the conference can help Health Freedom pass in DC!

(1) https://healthyamerica2025.org/nhf