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Leaving the USA? But What About healthcare? Relax- it's waaaayyy Cheaper Outside
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30 views • March 26, 2021
Many people are scared to leave their home country, especially if you've lived in the United States your whole life, one of the concerns is the healthcare that exists. I assure you, the healthcare outside the United States is generally excellent, and you have little to worry about especially if you're young. Not to mention the fact that you were going to be saving far more money healthcare wise than you are spending on insurance alone.
#healthcare #expatliving #livingabroad
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#healthcare #expatliving #livingabroad
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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