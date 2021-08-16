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Landlines Ban By 2025 - Hugo Talks Some More
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91 views • August 16, 2021
In the UK they are looking to ban landlines by 2025! This will happen around the world given time. More and more people have disconnected their land line and use mobile phones as main phone source. But, Hugo is correct, this is only a ploy to enforce people into big brother systems.
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