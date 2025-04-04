BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Finger of God – Scott Hensler
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Grumpy Old Exorcist
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 4 weeks ago

Show 121: The Finger of God is found in the book of Exodus 31:18 when the Ten Commandments were written by God's finger. This can also be seen when Jesus wrote in the dirt with his finger in the book of John 8:6-8. With God, you have truth, and with world devils, you have lies and deception. Which way is your finger pointing?

Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist

Simply Holistic Store: https://SimplyHolisticStore.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist

SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets

Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist

Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home

Keywords
evildemonicspirits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy