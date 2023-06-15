Postpartum depression, also called “the baby blues,” occurs in about 10% of women who have a baby. Many times, women feel great in their last month of pregnancy due to the high levels of progesterone in their body. As soon as the baby arrives, her progesterone levels drastically decline, and a woman’s ovaries must turn back on. Some women’s bodies simply struggle to kick start after childbirth, so they experience many other negative health symptoms, as well.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the common causes and symptoms of postpartum depression and other symptoms that can occur after childbirth, and what he suggests for prevention and postpartum health.

