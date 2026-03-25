He That Has the Son Has Chai (חי) Life!-UPTIME-MARCH 25 2026

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Join us for a continued discussion on the hope and freedom we have in Jesus.
We will also have a roundtable discussion on the Bible, world events that may pertain to bible prophecy and the glorious appearing of our Lord and Savior, Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah.
And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
-1 Thessalonians 1:10
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Panelist YT Channels:
Bob Barber: / @endtimedreamvision2897
Michael Poehls: / @centurionsoffaithmichaelpoehls
Shane L.: / @blackswanrevelations
Derrick Drew: / @biblestudywithderrick
Brother KG: / @kgoneofthe99
Steven W. / @missionforchrist9705
Jason K. / @truthseekerjohn146jasonk
Mark Smith: / @strengthministries