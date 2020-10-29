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Fauci's Remdesivir Falls Flat -- thehighwire.com
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84 views • October 29, 2020
Source video: https://thehighwire.com/videos/faucis-remdesivir-falls-flat/
In April, Dr. Fauci said the repurposed antiviral, Remdesivir, showed a “clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.” However, the WHO has now released the findings of its ‘Solidarity Trial,’ encompassing 400 hospitals around the world. Results indicatel the drug has ‘fallen flat,’ prompting the WHO to declare it has “little to no effect” on hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
First Aired: Oct, 22, 2020
In April, Dr. Fauci said the repurposed antiviral, Remdesivir, showed a “clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.” However, the WHO has now released the findings of its ‘Solidarity Trial,’ encompassing 400 hospitals around the world. Results indicatel the drug has ‘fallen flat,’ prompting the WHO to declare it has “little to no effect” on hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
First Aired: Oct, 22, 2020
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