David Putnam - "The Future of Social Media: A Truther's History of Social Media"

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March 14, 2022 Monday @ 3:00 PM 7:00 PM UK 8:00 PM Germany
Guest: David Putnam
Topic: The Future of Social Media: A Truther’s History of Social Media
https://shiatsujournalist.jimdofree.com/
My Bio:
Bio: David Jerome Putnam is a truth seeker living in Switzerland with experience as a journalist, language teacher and filmmaker.
David Putnam’s Topics:
Corona Situation in Switzerland
The covering up of the Corona Crimes with the Ukraine War
Truther History of Social Media and the Future I see.
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
https://graceasagra.podbean.com/
www.quantumnurse.life
www.graceasagra.com