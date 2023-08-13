Create New Account
Clown World #46: China’s WW3 Plan Is To Corrupt U.S. Politicians Not By Virus & Antidote Vaccines...
Golgotha's144,000
     Dan Bongino & The New York Times believe China wants to take over the world in a WW3 scenario involving viruses and antidote vaccines.     The only problem is that viruses don't exist and are not possible to "Gain of Function" and contagion is a violation of God's law that all illness is from sin.     The doctors to debate are Drs. Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowen, Or Sam & Mark Bailey...See on BitChute, Brighteon, Odysee & Rumble

     Clown World #17: Biggest “Fake News” In The World Today Is That Viruses & Contagion Cause Illness...

https://rumble.com/v2l2vt8-clown-world-17-biggest-fake-news-in-the-world-today-is-that-viruses-and-con.html

     9/11 was a biblical event that began the final war on earth between the Muslims and the Christians. Of course, this must be prophesied in the bible if it were true, and it is in 4 places. For biblical proof of what happened and why please watch the following video, thanks...9/11 Conspiracy Theory Of Planned Demolition Proved In Scripture: The Year Of The War On Terror...

https://rumble.com/vmdm8l-911-conspiracy-theory-of-planned-demolition-proved-in-scripture-the-year-of.html

