Mark wanted to punch you out ... now he's checking out!

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Mark really wanted to hurt us! I mean, this asshole would've gotten violent with you at the grocery store! It looks like his fighting days are over. Now he's fighting just to eat solid food.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/markislem/
https://www.facebook.com/frances.mercantianthony/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-mark-frances-family?
Movie: Every Which Way But Loose
Music: Tom Petty - Don’t Do Me Like That (DJ Billy D Special Extended Mix)
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Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report