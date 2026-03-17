Mark wanted to punch you out ... now he's checking out!

Mark really wanted to hurt us! I mean, this asshole would've gotten violent with you at the grocery store! It looks like his fighting days are over. Now he's fighting just to eat solid food.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/markislem/

https://www.facebook.com/frances.mercantianthony/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-mark-frances-family?

Movie: Every Which Way But Loose

Music: Tom Petty - Don’t Do Me Like That (DJ Billy D Special Extended Mix)

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Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report