Justice on Trial: Laken Riley, Trump, Matt Gaetz

November 20, 2024 - In a righteous world, Laken Riley’s murderer, who was found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, would be swiftly and publicly executed. His death by hanging would be broadcast worldwide, a warning to all that the United States of America is back, and we’re no longer coddling criminals—especially illegals who invade our country and kill our citizens. Here’s why he won’t, and other unsatisfactory “trials” that miss the mark.





