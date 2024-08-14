BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Inventive Founder podcast created by Miller IP. The "Just Not Take It Personal" business technique from Richard Blank
call center
call center
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 8 months ago


The "Inventive Founder" podcast is a riveting series that explores the founding journeys of startup visionaries and small business pioneers. Each episode features intimate conversations with founders who recount their experiences from the initial spark of an idea to the realization of their entrepreneurial dreams. Listeners will hear about the hurdles, triumphs, and lessons learned along the way, providing inspiration and practical insights for anyone looking to embark on their own business venture. "Inventive Founder" is the go-to podcast for stories of innovation, resilience, and the spirit


Just not take it personal. I think the first time I experienced my first agent leaving me after investing so much time in them, it crushed me. But then the philosophy of 'me today, you tomorrow' kicked in. I'm not still at the first job I had back in Philadelphia working on Delaware Avenue. No, I'm not there anymore. People go through different stages, and they can move forward. And this is what I do know: if I fulfilled my obligation to them by respecting them, giving them stable employment, and investing in them, the outcome is okay with me because I just don't know, what's happening in their personal lives. There could be something that's influencing their decision that they're not telling me about.

Explore the podcast


The one myth in the telemarketing industry is that every single telemarketer calls you during dinner. That is absolutely not true. Not every vertical sales talk is high-end real estate. There are some incredible individuals out there that making receives phone calls and do it ethically. They really are artists of speech, they really have honed their crafts and they believe in it.



https://youtu.be/kO1acJUQ7xE



Welcome to Miller IP Law - your friendly partner in safeguarding innovation for startups, side hustles, and small businesses! We're not your traditional law firm - we're all about making legal protection accessible and approachable for entrepreneurs like you.



Keywords
businesssalesrichard blank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy