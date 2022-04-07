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The Only Safe Vaccine Is a Vaccine Thats Never Used
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117 views • April 07, 2022
[LEST WE FORGET] SHOT IN THE DARK | DOCUMENTARY FROM 2007
People remain locked in the iron grip of the propaganda, for financial gain or worse, of BIG PHARMA. All the verified information showing the true dangers of vaccination have been know for at least a century and yet the maimers and killers of baby continue to rule and make illegal laws.
Imperative for human life on Earth is that more people break free from the mind controllers agenda and say NO MORE.
People remain locked in the iron grip of the propaganda, for financial gain or worse, of BIG PHARMA. All the verified information showing the true dangers of vaccination have been know for at least a century and yet the maimers and killers of baby continue to rule and make illegal laws.
Imperative for human life on Earth is that more people break free from the mind controllers agenda and say NO MORE.
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