Dewinterizing the Exterior of your Home

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Mitch Kuffa talks to us about some issues and concerns you may have with your home exterior as we get closer to warmer weather. Mitch will go over topics like your sidewalks, fencing, Garage, pool and more.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/