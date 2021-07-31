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America's Decline Into Darkness - Darwinian Evolution Part I
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43 views • July 31, 2021
We have heard it said that “Timing Is Everything.” This was definitely true in the case in Charles Darwin’s Origin of Species book. The timing was perfect for the world was searching for a way to be freed to do what was right in their own eyes without the conviction of consciousness. This required doing away with the God of the Bible, His inspired Word, thus making Jesus just another in the line of good teachers and philosophers. Charles Darwin’s theory gave wicked men the scientific bases they needed to reject original sin, freeing them to “do as thou wilt!”
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