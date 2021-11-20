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9/11: THE UNSPEAKABLE (2021) | FULL MOVIE (A FILM BY DYLAN AVERY & AE911TRUTH.ORG)
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62 views • November 20, 2021
Their loved ones were murdered on 9/11. Twenty years later, they are still fighting for the truth.
ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY (Please share the original upload EVERYWHERE which is below)
Directed by Dylan Avery and produced by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, “The Unspeakable” follows four families in their ongoing struggle to find the truth about the murder of their loved ones on September 11, 2001. Interwoven with their stories are the elucidating words of psychologist Robert Griffin, who guides the audience through an exploration of trauma and the healing power of bringing suppressed truths to light. The film also includes interviews with engineer Tony Szamboti and world-renowned forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, who weighs in on the autopsy report of 9/11 victim Bobby McIlvaine and the extreme fragmentation of human bodies seen in the World Trade Center’s destruction.
Director: Dylan Avery
Director of Photography: Ryan O’Hara
Starring: Bob McIlvaine, Matt Campbell, Drew DePalma, Bill Brinnier
Executive Producers: William Hurt, Kelly David, Ted Walter
All Credit Must Go To ---- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11RwCm_OaGc&;lc=z23mhnzxgtuscllra04t1aokgxbkdz35cios1yzv0nydbk0h00410.1637167595153962
And Credit to ---- https://www.ae911truth.org
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY (Please share the original upload EVERYWHERE which is below)
Directed by Dylan Avery and produced by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, “The Unspeakable” follows four families in their ongoing struggle to find the truth about the murder of their loved ones on September 11, 2001. Interwoven with their stories are the elucidating words of psychologist Robert Griffin, who guides the audience through an exploration of trauma and the healing power of bringing suppressed truths to light. The film also includes interviews with engineer Tony Szamboti and world-renowned forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, who weighs in on the autopsy report of 9/11 victim Bobby McIlvaine and the extreme fragmentation of human bodies seen in the World Trade Center’s destruction.
Director: Dylan Avery
Director of Photography: Ryan O’Hara
Starring: Bob McIlvaine, Matt Campbell, Drew DePalma, Bill Brinnier
Executive Producers: William Hurt, Kelly David, Ted Walter
All Credit Must Go To ---- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11RwCm_OaGc&;lc=z23mhnzxgtuscllra04t1aokgxbkdz35cios1yzv0nydbk0h00410.1637167595153962
And Credit to ---- https://www.ae911truth.org
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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